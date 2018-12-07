Fair starts with Static

As scores of Chickasaw County 4-H and FFA members hauled photographs, art pieces, food and clothing into the building Tuesday, Jaci Tweeten couldn’t help but smile at the question.

So why is it the Static Show?

“Basically, it’s ‘still’ projects,” the Chickasaw County ISU Extension youth coordinator said. “It’s basically the non-livestock part of the fair, but static sounds so much better. It has a little flair to it.”

Whatever the name, the Static Show is the annual kickoff to the Chickasaw County 4-H and FFA Achievement Show that kicked off its seven-day run on Tuesday at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Nashua.

— For more on this story, see the July 12 Nashua Reporter.