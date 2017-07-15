At the fair, there’s much more than just livestock

Sam Hake carefully listened to the judge, and one could almost see he was taking mental notes on how to improve his woodworking project next year.

“They can be critical,” the soon-to-be Nashua-Plainfield High School junior said, “but it’s not in a mean way. You really do learn a lot from them.”

And that’s the point of the Chickasaw County 4-H and Achievement Show that kicked off Monday at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Nashua and moved into high gear on Tuesday with the Static Show, which basically encompasses all the non-livestock categories in 4-H.

Hake was like many of the 4-H members who arrived at the Big Four Fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoon. In short, his hands were full.

— For more on this story, see the July 13 Reporter and the July 14 Tribune