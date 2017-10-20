Fall, where art thou?

The average high temperature for today [Friday] is 59 degrees, and the average low is 38.

Today’s forecast calls for a high in the mid-70s and overnight low in the upper 50s.

What the heck is going on?

Based on climate data from previous years, there’s a 90 percent chance that New Hampton will have seen its first frost of the season by Oct. 15. This year, it didn’t.

The extended forecast shows highs in the 60s and lows in the mid-40s through the weekend, highs in the low-to-mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s through the first three days of next week. No frost in sight.

“We’ve basically seen persistent high pressure off to the west, and we just haven’t had the cold air coming out of Canada,” said Tom Stangeland.



For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune.