Home / News / Fallen honored at Memorial Day services

Fallen honored at Memorial Day services

Fri, 06/01/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Memorial Day is more than a three day weekend and the beginning of summer, it is about honoring fallen veterans from all the wars. The price of freedom is often forgotten but to the families who have a loved one to celebrate this Memorial Day it is the ultimate sacrifice a family can make for their country.
Nashua VFW and American Legion members had the honor to celebrate their fallen comrades this Memorial Day. From the American Revolution to wars currently fought, these soldiers give their lives to make sure the American people have their freedom.
The ceremonies began at Riverton Cemetery, followed by a ceremony at Nashua Veterans Memorial Park where the community joined to honor the soldiers.
— For more on this story, see the May 31 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here