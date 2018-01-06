Fallen honored at Memorial Day services

Memorial Day is more than a three day weekend and the beginning of summer, it is about honoring fallen veterans from all the wars. The price of freedom is often forgotten but to the families who have a loved one to celebrate this Memorial Day it is the ultimate sacrifice a family can make for their country.

Nashua VFW and American Legion members had the honor to celebrate their fallen comrades this Memorial Day. From the American Revolution to wars currently fought, these soldiers give their lives to make sure the American people have their freedom.

The ceremonies began at Riverton Cemetery, followed by a ceremony at Nashua Veterans Memorial Park where the community joined to honor the soldiers.

