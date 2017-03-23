Familiar face will help Nashua with its budget

State officials will be coming to Nashua next month to conduct an audit of city finances, and the Nashua City Council will bring back a familiar face to help the city prepare for the audit and help prepare the budget and annual financial report.Council members agreed Monday to hire former City Clerk Becky Neal on a temporary basis. City officials will not comment on the status of current City Clerk Tabitha Caswell.Neal said she has been talking to Lou Ann Murphy about the treasurer’s report, which has been an ongoing issue for years and both agreed the numbers are not right.“We need to come up with some hard balances before any drastic changes like software,” said Neal, who added that while nothing is perfect, the city’s software is “workable.”She said money is not being transferred to the right accounts and this is why all the balances are completely wrong with negative balances on some budget items while other funds have too much money in them.— For more on this story, see the March 23 Reporter