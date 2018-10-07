Family gearing up for ‘the pull’
Tue, 07/10/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By:
Bob Fenske
Julie Eckenrod rounded up the grandkids Saturday afternoon for a quick picture and laughed as she did so.
“They’re cleaning tractors,” she said, “and I just can’t believe how much they get into this.”
“This,” of course, is the annual Kenwood Avenue Nationals, which kicks off its two-day run at the arena on the grounds of the New Hampton Municipal Airport on Friday.
And trust us, this is definitely a family affair.
