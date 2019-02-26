Home / News / Fareway’s changing of the guard

Fareway’s changing of the guard

Tue, 02/26/2019 - 4:51pm Bob Fenske
Longtime manager will retire; new manager wants to build on past success at grocery store
By: 
Kevin Brown

There will be a changing of the guard at the New Hampton Fareway Food Store in early March.
Randy Frisch, who has captained the local store since its opening in October 1993, will retire from his 41 year career with Fareway Food Stores.
His replacement for the manager of the Iowa-based company that has its headquarters in Boone is Mason City native Dianne Sutcliffe, who began working at the store on Nov. 5.
Frisch, who started his career in Clear Lake, said he will miss his daily interactions with the residents and employees at the store. But, he added, it is time “to move to another adventure” in his life.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 26 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

