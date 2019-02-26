Fareway’s changing of the guard

There will be a changing of the guard at the New Hampton Fareway Food Store in early March.

Randy Frisch, who has captained the local store since its opening in October 1993, will retire from his 41 year career with Fareway Food Stores.

His replacement for the manager of the Iowa-based company that has its headquarters in Boone is Mason City native Dianne Sutcliffe, who began working at the store on Nov. 5.

Frisch, who started his career in Clear Lake, said he will miss his daily interactions with the residents and employees at the store. But, he added, it is time “to move to another adventure” in his life.

