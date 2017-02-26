Home / News / Fareway celebrates 25 years

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Longtime employees laud the family atmosphere at store
Bob Fenske

Flash back to Thursday, Feb. 13, 1992, the first day Eileen Eichenberger and Tammy Miller reported to work at what was then New Hampton’s brand-new Fareway store.“I never in a million years thought I’d be here for 25 years,” Eichenberger said. “Back then, it was just a job but it turned into a career.”Her friend and co-worker for the past quarter of a century couldn’t help but smile. And then she let Eichenberger’s Fareway secret out of the bag.Turns out, Eichenberger took the job at the grocery store so she could get a new kitchen sink put into her house.“It is true,” Eichenberger said. “I figured I’d work six months, save up for the sink and then be on my way. ... Six months turned into a year, that turned into two years ... and now, here we are 25 years later.”For the complete story see the 2/24/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

