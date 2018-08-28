Farewell to the chief
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
As retirement nears, Anderson will always be grateful for his ‘hometown’
Bob Fenske
Chief to be honored Thursday: New Hampton Police Chief Mike Anderson will be honored during a retirement reception that will be held Thursday at the New Hampton Community Center. The reception runs from 4 to 6 p.m., and refreshments will be served.
More than 32 1/2 years ago, Mike Anderson had to make a decision: Move his young family to Chicago or seek employment elsewhere.
He chose the latter, and while much has changed since Jan. 2, 1986, he’s never regretted it.
“We had three little girls and I can tell you that Kathy wasn’t all that fired up in living in a big city like that,” Anderson said, “so I started looking.”
And the search ended in New Hampton, when then-Mayor Wendell Liddle offered Anderson the police chief’s job.
