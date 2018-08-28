Farewell to the chief

More than 32 1/2 years ago, Mike Anderson had to make a decision: Move his young family to Chicago or seek employment elsewhere.

He chose the latter, and while much has changed since Jan. 2, 1986, he’s never regretted it.

“We had three little girls and I can tell you that Kathy wasn’t all that fired up in living in a big city like that,” Anderson said, “so I started looking.”

And the search ended in New Hampton, when then-Mayor Wendell Liddle offered Anderson the police chief’s job.

