Farm couple celebrated for doing it right

The Leon and Barb Sheets family of Chickasaw County was recognized with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award on Friday at the Republic Community Church, near Ionia. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey presented the award to Leon and Barb at the church, where the two of them are a part of the congregation.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in doing things right, and go above and beyond as environmental stewards and animal caretakers. It is an opportunity to tell the story of responsible livestock farming in Iowa, and highlight the families who make it so successful.



