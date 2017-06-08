Farm fields progressing well

Terry Basol recently drove through southeast Iowa, and as he did, the Iowa State University Extension agronomist was feeling pretty grateful on behalf of farmers in Northeast Iowa.

“It’s pretty good in our neck of the woods,” he said, “and sometimes you have to see places where it isn’t to appreciate what you have.”

Despite some challenges in July — namely a storm that brought winds near 70 miles per hour to Chickasaw County and a 24-hour period in which parts of the area received almost a dozen inches of rain — Basol said corn and soybean fields are faring relatively well.

“Things are progressing pretty well,” he said. “Obviously, we’re not there yet, but if we get some nice timely rains, we should bring in a nice crop.”

