Farm fields progressing well

If all continues to go well, Chickasaw County farmers could bring in a decent crop this fall.

Sun, 08/06/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
ISU Extension agronomist says despite challenges, farmers on track for a good crop
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

Terry Basol recently drove through southeast Iowa, and as he did, the Iowa State University Extension agronomist was feeling pretty grateful on behalf of farmers in Northeast Iowa.
“It’s pretty good in our neck of the woods,” he said, “and sometimes you have to see places where it isn’t to appreciate what you have.”
Despite some challenges in July — namely a storm that brought winds near 70 miles per hour to Chickasaw County and a 24-hour period in which parts of the area received almost a dozen inches of rain — Basol said corn and soybean fields are faring relatively well.
“Things are progressing pretty well,” he said. “Obviously, we’re not there yet, but if we get some nice timely rains, we should bring in a nice crop.”
New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

