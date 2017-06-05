The farm is the star!

Being on the farm isn’t something every kid gets to experience so the Ed and Lavonne Suhr family’s mission is to help students and community members become more knowledgeable by inviting them to the farm.So for three days — beginning on a rainy and cold Monday — the Suhr’s farm northwest of Fredericksburg played host to hundreds of students from in and around Chickasaw County.Along with getting a tour of the working dairy farm, visitors were able to spend time in the large indoor petting zoo — one that included roosters, chickens, piglets, llamas, donkeys, horses, rabbits, ducks, peacocks, turkeys, just to name several — put on by volunteers.For the complete story see the 5/5/2017 New Hampton Tribune.