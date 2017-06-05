Home / News / The farm is the star!

The farm is the star!

Sat, 05/06/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Children (and their parents) get a first-hand look at working farm
By: 
Brittany Stange

Being on the farm isn’t something every kid gets to experience so the Ed and Lavonne Suhr family’s mission is to help students and community members become more knowledgeable by inviting them to the farm.So for three days — beginning on a rainy and cold Monday — the Suhr’s farm northwest of Fredericksburg played host to hundreds of students from in and around Chickasaw County.Along with getting a tour of the working dairy farm, visitors were able to spend time in the large indoor petting zoo — one that included roosters, chickens, piglets, llamas, donkeys, horses, rabbits, ducks, peacocks, turkeys, just to name several — put on by volunteers.For the complete story see the 5/5/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here