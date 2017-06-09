Farmer has passion for pigs

Leon Sheets sat in his barn office Sunday afternoon and exuded passion for his industry.

Then again, it could have been any day of the week and anywhere on the planet and Sheets would promote the pork industry.

“I do have a passion for pig farmers,” Sheets said. “If people have questions about our industry, well, we have to be ready to answer them.”

He paused and smiled.

“I’m a pig farmer, and I’m proud of that.”



