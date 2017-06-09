Home / News / Farmer has passion for pigs

Farmer has passion for pigs

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Sheets is in the running for national pig farmer of the year
Bob Fenske

Leon Sheets sat in his barn office Sunday afternoon and exuded passion for his industry.
Then again, it could have been any day of the week and anywhere on the planet and Sheets would promote the pork industry.
“I do have a passion for pig farmers,” Sheets said. “If people have questions about our industry, well, we have to be ready to answer them.”
He paused and smiled.
“I’m a pig farmer, and I’m proud of that.”
 

For more of this story, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune

