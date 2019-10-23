Home / News / Farmers finally get chance to harvest
A farmer chops corn for silage in a field north of Jerico last week as the weather finally gave area growers a chance to get into their fields.

Wed, 10/23/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Agronomist says what producers need now if for Mother Nature to cooperate with them
Last week was a boon for area farmers; the weekend and the start of this week … not so good.

“We have a lot of guys out in the fields and they’re making good headway,” ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol said Friday, “but what they really want is to keep the momentum.”

Unfortunately, that momentum sputtered as Mother Nature, who has been more than a bit prickly during the 2019 growing season, reared her head once again with about a half of an inch of rain on Saturday and more precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning.

