Farmers finally get chance to harvest

Last week was a boon for area farmers; the weekend and the start of this week … not so good.

“We have a lot of guys out in the fields and they’re making good headway,” ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol said Friday, “but what they really want is to keep the momentum.”

Unfortunately, that momentum sputtered as Mother Nature, who has been more than a bit prickly during the 2019 growing season, reared her head once again with about a half of an inch of rain on Saturday and more precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning.

For more on this story see the October 22 Tribune.