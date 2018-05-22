Farmers finally get good week

Fall was late. Winter was late. Spring was late.

With snow well into April, what the calendar considers spring was probably two to three weeks late.

Now the sun has emerged, and things are looking up; many of them, plants.

“Farmers have had a good run this week with warmer temperatures and soil drying out,” Bob Sobolik, an agronomist with Five Star Cooperative, said on Friday.

