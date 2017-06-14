Farmers fret over lack of rain

The Iowa State University Extension agronomist who covers Chickasaw County understands the nervousness farmers are feeling these days.

Hey, 2012, with its brutal drought, is still fresh in most growers’ minds.

“The top soil definitely could use some moisture, but that’s pretty obvious,” said Terry Basol, the ISU Extension agronomist who is based just outside of Nashua, “but we’re a long way from where we were five years ago. I know guys are getting worried, but we’re still OK.”

Not that this past weekend — with little rainfall and high temperatures in the 90s — did much to assuage those fears.

Yet Basol said for corn in fields with what he called “decent soils” has reached farther down in the ground to get the moisture it needs.

“That’s a good thing for rooting, but it would be really nice to see some moisture, especially in fields with sandier soils.”

