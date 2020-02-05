Home / News / Farmers get off to good start
Garrett Boeding works on planting and fertilizing a field this past week, when area farmers were able to kick off the planting season.

Farmers get off to good start

Sat, 05/02/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
For once, Mother Nature is cooperating with area growers
By: 
Bob Fenske

Terry Basol couldn’t help but chuckle when it comes to farmers and the “virus crisis.”

“Farmers are the cat’s meow when it comes to social distancing,” said the ISU Extenstion agronomist based near Nashua, “especially this time of the year. You’re pretty much guaranteed that no one’s going to be within six feet of you when you’re doing field work.”

And if someone wants to find some normalcy in a world turned upside down by the Coronavirus COVID-19, they can find it in rural Iowa, where farmers dove into a planting season that, for once, will be relatively normal.

For more on this story see the April 28 Tribune.

