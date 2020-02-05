Farmers get off to good start

Terry Basol couldn’t help but chuckle when it comes to farmers and the “virus crisis.”

“Farmers are the cat’s meow when it comes to social distancing,” said the ISU Extenstion agronomist based near Nashua, “especially this time of the year. You’re pretty much guaranteed that no one’s going to be within six feet of you when you’re doing field work.”

And if someone wants to find some normalcy in a world turned upside down by the Coronavirus COVID-19, they can find it in rural Iowa, where farmers dove into a planting season that, for once, will be relatively normal.

