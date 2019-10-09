Home / News / Farmers holding their breath

Farmers holding their breath

Tue, 09/10/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
If frost holds off, ISU Extension agronomist says yields could be decent
By: 
Bob Fenske

ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol couldn’t help but laugh, for he probably knew the question was coming before it was even asked.

“Sorry, we need you to live with your allergies for at least another month,” he said, “because the last thing we need now is an early frost.”

But Basol, who is based out of Nashua, said area farmers could very well bring in a solid crop when they begin harvesting either late this month or in October.

For more on this story see the September 10 Tribune.

