Farmers will head into 2019 on the right foot

Ask Terry Basol about what kind of year the ISU Extension agronomist believes area farmers deserve and he has a quick answer.

“The guys have earned a nice, normal year,” he said. “After last year, which had to be one of the strangest, most challenging growing seasons I’ve ever seen, I think they deserve that.”

And although many farm fields in and around Chickasaw County look more conducive to boating these days, Basol said there are reasons growers are optimistic heading into the 2019 season.

— For more on this story, see the March 19 New Hampton Tribune.