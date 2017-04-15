Home / News / Farmers will start ahead of the curve

Farmers will start ahead of the curve

Sat, 04/15/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
ISU Extension agronomist says moisture good as 2017 planting season nears
By: 
Bob Fenske

Terry Basol laughed as he talked about that one farmer who always wants to be the first one planting in the spring.“There’s always that one guy in the neighborhood,” the ISU Extension agronomist based out of Nashua said. “But I’ll tell you what, that one guy is heading out soon.”And as the planting season approaches, Basol said farmers couldn’t ask for too much more when it comes to kicking off the 2017 growing season.“We have a full compliment of moisture and we’re really off to a good start here,” he said. “We had a good winter with good moisture, and yes, we did have a little runoff, but the ground kept a lot of it, too.”Basol said numerous farmers have been out doing their “pre-planting” field work and added that he wouldn’t be surprised to see farmers planting by next week if the weather holds.The key is to not only have the right soil temperatures but also to have a decent forecast after planting.For the complete story see the 4/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here