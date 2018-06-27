Farmers would like the tap to be turned off

The heat has been good, and the rain has been plentiful. Less rain now would help the soybeans, says a Nashua-based agronomist.

The year so far “has been warm, we’ve had ample rainfall,” said Iowa State University Extension Borlaug Center field agronomist Terry Basol in Nashua. “We’ve had plenty of subsoil moisture to help carry the crop through the rest of the growing season. … Soybeans don’t like wet feet, so we’d like to see it dry out for them to reach their full yield potential.”

Above-normal temperatures were felt throughout Iowa with severe storms hampering fieldwork and causing some localized damage during the week ending June 17, the USDA states.

— For more on this story, see the June 26 New Hampton Tribune.