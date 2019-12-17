Home / News / Farmland value inches up in state, but Northeast Iowa remains exception

Farmland value inches up in state, but Northeast Iowa remains exception

Tue, 12/17/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Annual ISU survey shows land in Chickasaw County dropped in value
Bob Fenske

The good news is that the value of Iowa farmland inched up a bit — breaking a six-year trend — in 2019, but the bad news is that the 2.3 percent statewide increase didn’t hit Northeast Iowa.

The results of the annual Iowa State University survey showed that the average price of Iowa farmland sold in 2019 was $7,432 per acre, an increase of $168, or 2.3 percent, from 2018, and ISU officials say that increase barely kept up with the rate of inflation. 

The Northeast Iowa district, which includes Chickasaw County, saw a decrease of 2.9 percent, which ISU officials said was mostly because of financial stress in the dairy sector.

For more on this story see the December 17 Tribune.

