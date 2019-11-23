Home / News / Father completes son’s wish with dog-treat drive
Alex Potratz’s father, Kevin, and one of his former teammates, Noah Cerwinske, present SNAP volunteer Sandy Burgart with a whole lot of dog treats.

Father completes son’s wish with dog-treat drive

Sat, 11/23/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

It was a Homecoming Week none of us who lived through it will ever forget.

A week that began with such high hopes on a September 2013 Monday morning turned devastatingly tragic that evening. Alex Potratz had been in a horrific single-vehicle accident, and the news spread quickly, and by the following morning, the Nashua-Plainfield community and beyond learned that there was no hope.

At the age of 17 in the midst of his senior year of high school, Alex was gone.

In a sense, at a very local level, it was one of those “where-were-you-at” moments.

For more on this story see the November 19 Tribune.

