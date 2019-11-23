Father completes son’s wish with dog-treat drive

It was a Homecoming Week none of us who lived through it will ever forget.

A week that began with such high hopes on a September 2013 Monday morning turned devastatingly tragic that evening. Alex Potratz had been in a horrific single-vehicle accident, and the news spread quickly, and by the following morning, the Nashua-Plainfield community and beyond learned that there was no hope.

At the age of 17 in the midst of his senior year of high school, Alex was gone.

In a sense, at a very local level, it was one of those “where-were-you-at” moments.

