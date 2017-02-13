Father-daughter event serves up another winner

Young girls had the chance to dance the night away on Friday night at the Father/Daugher Sweetheart Dinner and Dance held by the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department and the New Horizons Chamber.This was the sixth year for the dance which had a packed room at the Pub at the Pinicon with 160 people attending.“This is something we look forward to every year,” said Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Tara Hackman.Young girls and their dates enjoyed dinner, dessert and dancing.As to not leave anyone out, a Mother/Son Skate Date was held on Saturday night at the Crystal Ball Roller Skating Rink with a dinner of hot dogs, chips and a dessert served.