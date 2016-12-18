Fear heights? Forget this job

As Ken Rasing watched the employees of Sabre Towers get ready to install Chickasaw County’s new communications tower, the emergency management director let out a sigh of relief.“I’m glad they’re climbing it and not me,” he said last Friday when workers finished phase one of the project. “It takes special people to climb a tower, especially in the wind and the cold.”Sabre began working on placing the tower last Tuesday and wrapped up its potion of the project on Friday.For the complete story see the 12/16/2016 New Hampton Tribune.