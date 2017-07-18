Feeling the pull noise!

Ed Anderson, his son and two of his grandchildren walked behind the stands and checked out the tractors and trucks Friday night.

“I like that one ... and that one ... and that one,” said 6-year-old Toby, the grandson of the former Nashua-Plainfield Elementary School principal as his grandfather and uncle laughed.

Welcome to the Kenwood Avenue Nationals, an annual one-of-its-kind entertainment option in Chickasaw County.

Two days later, one of the event promoters, Julie Eckenrod, listened to the story of the Andersons walking through the pits and she couldn’t help but smile.

“That’s why we do this,” she said. “That’s why we kill ourselves to put on a first-class pull.”

And Julie and Jim Eckenrod, along with Gordon Jr. and Melanie Davis, couldn’t have been happier with the two-day National Tractor Pullers Association event.

The crowds were big. The weather was almost perfect. The veteran fans had a blast, and so, too, did the first timers like Ed, Taylor, Toby and Maxwell.

