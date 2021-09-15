Fellowship at the rally

The weather was almost pristine Friday afternoon at Mikkelson Park.

That’s if you prefer a California cool climate.

That meant it was a perfect time for a ride on two wheels around the countryside and for many of the motorcycle enthusiasts that converged on the east end of New Hampton – it was a great opportunity to take part in a bike rally.

For the 43rd year area organizations and community members have banded together to hold the New Hampton Motorcycle Rally.

Gene and Luci Davis started the rally in 1979 and it’s become a tradition ever since. The local Boy Scout Troop 48 now runs the rally and has since 2017.

The rally spawned out of the Davis’ backyard according to Scoutmaster Tony Trower, who organizes the New Hampton Motorcycle Rally with his wife Stacy and countless other volunteers that make the yearly event a must-see attraction for bike lovers.

“The Davis Rally No. 1 – I know for a fact – was held at their house,” said Trower. “They had a few friends camped in their yard. Then it just built from there.”

Robin Koob and her husband Don rode their three-wheel mode of transportation from over by Alexander in Franklin County to take part in the September weekend get-together.

Koob is the assistant state director in Iowa of the Brothers of the Third Wheel – a parent organization that helped spawn the North Central Iowa Trikers – of which she is part of.

“We’re the newest and one of the smallest. We have a good time,” smiled Robin. “We meet to eat.”

This weekend also happened to be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, where New Hampton and thousands of communities across the United States honored the lives lost in that horrific assault on the nation.

