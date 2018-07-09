Festival ready to celebrate love for ‘junk’

Julie Winter-Havel and Jason Speltz aren’t expecting 20,000 or so folks to descend upon New Hampton today and Saturday, but they both have high hopes for the first-ever “Route 24 for the LOVE of Junk.”

The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m. today [Friday] and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and include vendors selling antiques, repurposed items, crafts, food and more.

Speltz, the director of New Horizons-Chamber, is hoping the event can serve as a “little mini-RAGBRAI and bring people downtown.”

