FFA set for ‘Grandin Experience’

Jim Russ laughed at the question — have you checked the weather forecast for Jan. 11-12 yet? — and then came clean.“You bet I have,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “I know a lot can change in a week, but then again, so much has gone into this that I just don’t want Mother Nature to screw it up.”“This” is the appearance by Temple Grandin, the world-renowned autism spokesperson and consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, in New Hampton that is set for Thursday.Grandin will present two programs — one at 1 p.m., the other at 7 p.m. — and the public is invited to both although Russ said with the number of students who will be attending the afternoon session, he recommends the evening one if at all possible.For the complete story see the 1/6/2017 New Hampton Tribune.