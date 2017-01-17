FFA advisor says he’s thankful for Grandin support

It wasn’t a letdown by any means, yet when Temple Grandin walked off the stage Thursday night, New Hampton FFA advisor Jim Russ had a few bittersweet feelings.“You do all that prep work and it’s such a big focus for our chapter for a long time, and then it’s over in a day,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, but I had to remind myself that it’s on to the next thing.”For more than a year, New Hampton FFA students worked on bringing Grandin, known around the world for her work as an autism spokesman and consultant to the livestock industry, and Russ said he couldn’t be more proud of his students, the FFA Alumni chapter and the community he calls home.“The support we got from the community was amazing,” he said, “and the work our kids put into this — knowing that it was a year away at one time — was something I’ll never forget.”For the complete story see the 1/17/2017 New Hampton Tribune.