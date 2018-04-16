Home / News / FFA Alumni to seek pledges for an expanded ag and industrial center

FFA Alumni to seek pledges for an expanded ag and industrial center

Mon, 04/16/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
School Board gives OK for organization to seek pledges for larger building

The New Hampton School Board gave the go-ahead Tuesday night for members of the New Hampton Alumni Association to begin a fundraising campaign for a larger vocational agriculture and industrial technology center.
FFA Alumni President James Frantzen said the organization would seek pledges to help fund a larger center that is part of the $19.415 million building project that also includes a new middle school and competition gymnasium.
“Right now, what we’re thinking is we would seek pledges from our industries and our agriculture base,” Frantzen said. “We know the timing isn’t great with where we’re at in agriculture right now, but we think it’s worth a try.”
— For more on this story, and another story about school budget/tax and calendar actions, see the Friday, April 13 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

