FFA Alumni to seek pledges for an expanded ag and industrial center

The New Hampton School Board gave the go-ahead Tuesday night for members of the New Hampton Alumni Association to begin a fundraising campaign for a larger vocational agriculture and industrial technology center.

FFA Alumni President James Frantzen said the organization would seek pledges to help fund a larger center that is part of the $19.415 million building project that also includes a new middle school and competition gymnasium.

“Right now, what we’re thinking is we would seek pledges from our industries and our agriculture base,” Frantzen said. “We know the timing isn’t great with where we’re at in agriculture right now, but we think it’s worth a try.”

