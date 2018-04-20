FFA celebrates ‘not normal’ chapter

The t-shirts — both the fronts and the backs — tell the story of New Hampton FFA.

That was the message the two featured speakers, seniors Rachel Grober and Hannah Heit, shared with the more than 200 people who turned out for the New Hampton FFA 87th Annual Banquet Tuesday night.

Both students have been FFA “stars” if you will and each recently wrapped up serving as Northeast Iowa FFA district officer terms. Grober was New Hampton’s FFA president in 2016-17; Heit held the office this year.

And for one final banquet, the two seniors collaborated.

Grober took the front of the t-shirts, which simply read, “We are FFA.”

“Our FFA chapter is not normal, but in a very, very good way,” Grober said.

