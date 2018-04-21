Home / News / FFA celebrates ‘not normal’ chapter

FFA celebrates ‘not normal’ chapter

Sat, 04/21/2018 - 8:36pm Bob Fenske
Banquet speakers: New Hampton FFA provides life-changing experiences
By: 
Bob Fenske

The t-shirts — both the fronts and the backs — tell the story of New Hampton FFA.
That was the message the two featured speakers, seniors Rachel Grober and Hannah Heit, shared with the more than 200 people who turned out for the New Hampton FFA 87th Annual Banquet Tuesday night.
Both students have been FFA “stars” if you will and each recently wrapped up serving as Northeast Iowa FFA district officer terms. Grober was New Hampton’s FFA president in 2016-17; Heit held the office this year.
— For more on this story, see the April 20 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

