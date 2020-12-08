FFA ends 89-year ‘drought’ with two state titles

Maybe we ought to hold off on judging 2020; after all, it’s turning out to be a pretty dang good year for the New Hampton FFA chapter.

Its members won not one, but two state championships last week during the state horse judging competition. And in the process, the chapter ended an 89-year “drought.”

The trio of Sarah Eiler, Kyle Havlik and Quinten Reicks claimed the state high school title while Tori Bearman, Grace Maloy and Taylor Shekleton did the same in the middle school division.

The two titles were the first in “team competition” for New Hampton since 1931, when a group of FFA students in the chapter’s first year earned the state championship in dairy team judging.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of these kids,” FFA Advisor Jim Russ said. “They put a lot of time and effort into getting ready for this competition. I know I was pretty pumped, and trust me, so were they. It’s not every day — obviously — that you win a state championship or two, right?”

