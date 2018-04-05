FFA enjoys banner state convention

Two seniors who have been an integral part of New Hampton’s FFA chapter for the past four years made their last state convention a memorable one.

Then again, so did the entire chapter.

“It was a great convention, and there’s really no other way to put it,” New Hampton FFA advisor Jim Russ said of the 90th annual FFA Leadership Conference that was held in Ames early last week.

Start with those two seniors — Rachel Grober and Hannah Heit, who both earned gold medals in the competition part of the two-day convention.

