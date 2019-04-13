FFA has plenty to celebrate

After graduating in the spring of 1952, Ralph Beck earned his Iowa Farmer degree in the fall of 1953 and still raises “some livestock” on the rural New Hampton farm where he was born.

Although he wasn’t directly related to anyone at the 88th annual New Hampton FFA Banquet Saturday, Beck, age 84, has been a member of the New Hampton Alumni Association for 40 years, and saw a couple of nephews earn Iowa Farmer degrees from New Hampton, the sons of the late Marie and Virgil Denner.

“The organization gives kids the opportunity to do a lot of things they never would otherwise,” Beck said, such as traveling to the Washington Leadership Conference in “D.C., and different places.”

Outgoing Chapter President Kassidy Pfaffle underscored some of those opportunities in her address.

