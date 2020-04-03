FFA speaker: All of us are connected to ag

When Greg Peterson first had the idea to make a music video with his brothers, the goal was to show their friends, and maybe a few others, how cool farming is.

They never imagined this parody video would lead to more, and eventually 130 million views and counting between Facebook and YouTube, international attention and speaking engagements.

The Peterson Farm Brothers, Greg, Nathan, Kendal, and their sister Laura farm a fifth-generation farm with their parents in Kansas which their Swedish ancestors homesteaded in the 1800s.

