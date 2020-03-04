Fidelity Bank & Trust puts a focus on hometown banking

Names may change. Technology may change. People may change. One thing remains constant at Fidelity Bank & Trust – their commitment to community and offering quality, competitive products and services in the communities they serve.

“Even though the bank name recently changed or you may have noticed some changes in our lending staff, I can assure you our commitment to local community organizations remains strong,” Vice President Pauline Shatek said.

“We strive to be good corporate citizens and believe in giving back to the communities who support us. I can assure you we are committed to continuing to provide excellent customer service and we understand your financial needs now more than ever.”

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.