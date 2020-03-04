Home / News / Fidelity Bank & Trust puts a focus on hometown banking
Although the name and some of the staff have changed, no matter what the season, Fidelity Bank and Trust remains supportive of community events like the New Hampton Lions Club Pancake and French Toast.

Fidelity Bank & Trust puts a focus on hometown banking

Fri, 04/03/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Name changed but commitment to customers hasn’t
By: 
Submitted by Fidelity Bank and Trust

Names may change. Technology may change. People may change. One thing remains constant at Fidelity Bank & Trust – their commitment to community and offering quality, competitive products and services in the communities they serve.

“Even though the bank name recently changed or you may have noticed some changes in our lending staff, I can assure you our commitment to local community organizations remains strong,” Vice President Pauline Shatek said. 

“We strive to be good corporate citizens and believe in giving back to the communities who support us. I can assure you we are committed to continuing to provide excellent customer service and we understand your financial needs now more than ever.”

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here