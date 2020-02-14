Fidelity executives say their commitment to city remains

Fidelity Bank and Trust’s two top executives say it’s business as usual at its New Hampton location, despite the loss of three of its lending officers.

“We’re so impressed with the way our staff has rallied around each other,” Fidelity Chairman of the Board Jim Kennedy said Friday, when he and the company’s CEO and president, Dan Zitleman, visited the New Hampton bank. “Nothing for us has changed, we’re still going to be what we’ve always been — a community bank.”

Both Fidelity leaders said the former State Bank, which Fidelity purchased in late 2018, was able to draw in workers from its other banks to help in New Hampton last week.

