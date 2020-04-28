Fifth case of COVID-19 reported in county

Chickasaw County Public Health officials announced Tuesday morning that the county has had a fifth person test positive for the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Public Health Director Lisa Welter said that the latest case is an adult in the 41-60 age group. The first three people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Chickasaw County have all “recovered” and been released from the public health monitoring. The fourth positive case, a person ages 18-40, was announced last Friday.

Also on Tuesday, Welter made a pitch for residents to get outdoors but do so practicing good social distancing.

“We encourage residents to spend time outdoors when possible because it’s beneficial to mental health and physical activity is a necessary part of a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “Everyone needs to continue following social distancing guidelines when outdoors because close contact, even outside, can spread the virus that causes COVID-19.”

When spending time outdoors, all people should:

• Maintain social distancing by keeping a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and anyone you encounter outdoors.

• Spend time outdoors alone, or only with members of your household. This is not the time for team sports or recreation.

• Avoid popular parks and trails that are frequently crowded.

• Avoid touching surfaces like crosswalk buttons, park benches, etc. Carry hand sanitizer with you so you can clean your hands while outside, and be sure to wash your hands as soon as you return home.