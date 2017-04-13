Fighting with faith

Those who know Troy and Carrie Tysdahl probably aren’t surprised that their youngest son is a “fighter.”And they’ll probably be even less surprised that the birth of little Knox Myron Tysdahl has brought their tight-knit family even closer.For four years, their home was Nashua, where Troy Tysdahl taught social studies, coached football and served as Nashua-Plainfield’s activities director.And they appreciate the support they’ve received from the residents of their former community since March 4, when Knox, weighing in at 1 pound, 3 ounces, arrived 17 weeks earlier than planned.Troy and Carrie Tysdahl moved to Nashua in July 2011.Troy had accepted the social studies teaching position at the Nashua-Plainfield High School. They couple were expecting their first child the following month.“The outpouring of love and support has been amazing,” Troy Tysdahl said. “We are truly blessed. This is not a journey you ever think you will have to go on but this journey has brought a lot of people together. We will all end up stronger after this.”For the complete story see the 4/13/2017 Nashua Reporter.