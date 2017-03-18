Home / News / Final rush

Final rush

Sat, 03/18/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
New Hampton Middle School directors, students gear up for annual musical
By: 
Bob Fenske

Carolin Remmen grabbed a costume off the rack Tuesday afternoon, handed it to a student and laughed.But this wasn’t a feel-good chuckle, it was one of those “oh-my-gosh-are-you-serious” snicker.“The last thing — and I mean the very last thing — we needed this week was a snow day,” said the drama director for New Hampton Middle School’s annual musical. “We need every single minute right now.”Unfortunately, thanks to Old Man Winter, neither Remmen or the play’s musical director, Jill Cantu, were scrambling a bit earlier this week.Yet, they love working with the students and were confident that by the time they took the stage on Thursday night, they would be ready.“The Stories of Scheherazade” will also be performed tonight [Friday] at 7 in the Middle School Auditorium and tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.Cantu is in her third year as the musical director and she handles the music, choreography and microphones.For the complete story see the 3/17/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

