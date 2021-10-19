Finally, county sees COVID-19 positives drop

For the first time in almost two months, Lisa Welter had some positive news when it came to COVID-19 last week.

“I don’t like to see any cases, any positive tests,” the Chickasaw County Public Health and Healthcare Services administrator said Friday after her weekly report showed 35 new positive tests for the Coronavirus, down from 61 the week before.

“But at the same time, this is a much better positive trend than we’ve seen in a while.”

Welter’s weekly report showed that the new cases came from a cross section of age groups — six were 0-17, 15 were 18 to 40, 10 were 41 to 60, three were 61 to 80 and one was older than 80. Two were not eligible for the vaccine while nine were fully vaccinated.

Asked about the reasons for the drop in the number of positive tests, Welter said it “could be a lot of things. I’d like to think people are being more mindful, that they’re staying home when they’re sick. This is the right direction, but 35 is too many so we still have work to do. Hopefully, this is a trend, and I’d love to see us cut it in half next week.”

