Finally, Mother Nature dries us out

Let’s face it, we like to give weather forecasters a hard time; after all, we tend to focus on their “missed forecasts” a lot more than the ones they get right.

So before we get too far into this story, hats off to Dave Lawrence, a National Weather Service meteorologist who is based in La Crosse, Wis., for it was Lawrence who last week promised dry weather for a while.

“We can’t be mean all the time,” he said with a laugh, “so I think you’ll like this forecast a lot.”

Not only did we like the forecast, but we liked the reality, too, as after an 11-day period in which the area received up to 15 inches of rain, we finally dried out.

