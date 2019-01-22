Finally, a real snowstorm

For this season, at least, this qualified as the “Big One” as Old Man Winter finally made an appearance in and around Chickasaw County this past Friday.

A fast-moving storm dropped almost eight inches of snow on New Hampton with areas to the north and east receiving almost a foot of snow.

The snowfall was by far the most New Hampton has received this season; in fact, the amount of snow that fell Friday was almost double the amount that has fallen on the city up to Friday.

And although the storm came with strong enough winds to cause blowing and drifting, on the plus side, the light, fluffy snow made for a relatively “easy shovel.”

Nashua-Plainfield called off classes even before the day began while New Hampton, Turkey Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg all dismissed students shortly after noon.

