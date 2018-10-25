Home / News / Finally, a reprieve

Finally, a reprieve

Thu, 10/25/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Mother Nature finally gives farmers a chance to harvest
By: 
Bob Fenske

The weather wasn’t perfect by any means, but considering the fall Mother Nature has thrown at area farmers, last week wasn’t horrible.
And it meant plenty of growers were finally able to get out into their fields and bring in a crop.
How bad has this wet fall been?
In a four-week span between Sept. 16 and Oct. 13, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Weekly Crop Report counted all of 5.5 days “suitable for field work,” and while last week brought snow on Sunday and a shot of rain on Friday morning, traffic definitely picked up on rural roads as combines were able to finally make a dent in area fields.
— For more on this story, see the Oct. 23 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here