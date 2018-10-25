Finally, a reprieve

The weather wasn’t perfect by any means, but considering the fall Mother Nature has thrown at area farmers, last week wasn’t horrible.

And it meant plenty of growers were finally able to get out into their fields and bring in a crop.

How bad has this wet fall been?

In a four-week span between Sept. 16 and Oct. 13, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Weekly Crop Report counted all of 5.5 days “suitable for field work,” and while last week brought snow on Sunday and a shot of rain on Friday morning, traffic definitely picked up on rural roads as combines were able to finally make a dent in area fields.

