Finding closure

Fri, 04/07/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Vietnam War veteran returns to Southeast Asia
By: 
Shelly Weiss

It was 1966. Americans were still talking about the assassination of President Kennedy as if it had happened the day before.It was a year before the “Summer of Love,” and two years before the biggest anti-war protest the United States had ever witnessed.Our country was in turmoil.President Lyndon B. Johnson had made some tough decisions and had more to make. He had sent over 100,000 American soldiers to Vietnam.It was a war that tore the land of the free apart. Many thought we should be there but many thought we had no business there. College campuses were home to protests across the country.Yet, our armed forces would stay in Vietnam until 1973, and more than 58,200 American lives would be lost in Southeast Asia.For the complete story see the 4/6/2017 Nashua Reporter.

