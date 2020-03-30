Home / News / Finding connections
Elementary school students hold a sign and wave to their teachers during a parade by New Hampton Community Schools’ instructors last Tuesday.

Finding connections

Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:04am Bob Fenske
In what has to be the strangest school year ever, teachers reach out to students
By: 
Nate DeBondt

New Hampton Schools are now in their third week of being shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 

And although the teachers are unable to meet with their students physically, they are still finding creative ways online for the kids to connect amongst themselves and the teachers.

Take New Hampton Middle School social studies teacher Jason Rude, for example.

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here