Finding connections
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:04am Bob Fenske
In what has to be the strangest school year ever, teachers reach out to students
Nate DeBondt
New Hampton Schools are now in their third week of being shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
And although the teachers are unable to meet with their students physically, they are still finding creative ways online for the kids to connect amongst themselves and the teachers.
Take New Hampton Middle School social studies teacher Jason Rude, for example.
