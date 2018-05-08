Finding for county appealed to high court

A civil claim of a Chickasaw County man against Chickasaw County Public Health was dismissed on Nov. 27, in favor of Public Health.

Plaintiff Robert Shipton filed notice of intent to appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court on Dec. 15 through his attorney, Nathaniel Schwickerath, but did not state the grounds for his appeal.

“The records and briefs have been submitted. We’re just waiting for arguments to be scheduled by the court,” Attorney Jon Swanson told the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

According to the order of judgment filed Nov. 27, 2017, the nurse who gave emergency care to plaintiff and patient Shipton on June 24, 2013, was protected under the emergency response immunity clause of Iowa Code, and both parties agreed that no negligent act occurred before June 24.

No redactions to the transcript were needed, a Jan. 3 filing states.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 3 New Hampton Tribune.