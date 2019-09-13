Finding the right balance

Kristina Manson is a woman who wears many hats.

During the day she teaches math at New Hampton high school; after school she coaches middle and high school cross country.

And on top of that, she is a wife and mother of two young boys.

“Balance is hard... I'll continuously need to keep working at that. I always have to find time to be a good mom, wife, sister, and friend as well as coach and teacher. Sometimes I just need to take one day, even one hour, at a time.”

For more on this story see the September 10 Tribune.