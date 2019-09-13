Home / News / Finding the right balance
Kristina Manson talks with her math students on the first day of school on Aug. 23.

Finding the right balance

Fri, 09/13/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
High school math teacher is busy and she loves it
By: 
Lydia Gessner

Kristina Manson is a woman who wears many hats. 

During the day she teaches math at New Hampton high school; after school she coaches middle and high school cross country.

And on top of that, she is a wife and mother of two young boys. 

“Balance is hard... I'll continuously need to keep working at that.  I always have to find time to be a good mom, wife, sister, and friend as well as coach and teacher.  Sometimes I just need to take one day, even one hour, at a time.”

For more on this story see the September 10 Tribune.

